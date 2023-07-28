“Regular” summer heat today turns a bit more extreme next week

Thursday’s high temperature just barely squeaked up to 100° at the Waco Regional Airport, where official climate records in Central Texas are kept, so our triple-digit day streak is up to 11 days in a row and Thursday marked the 24th triple-digit high which is the average amount we see in a calendar year. We have a chance to break the triple-digit streak today with highs getting just to near 100° this afternoon, but we’re facing down at least week and a half of triple-digit highs if the streak isn’t broken today. Hazy skies from Sahara Desert dust hang around today, tomorrow, and Sunday, but the concentrations will steadily drop through the weekend. Expect oodles of sunshine with morning lows in the mid-to-upper 70s warming to near 100° this afternoon. The hazy skies may help to keep our temperatures a bit lower than if the haze wasn’t around, but we’re still going to feel the heat throughout the day.

As the haze gradually filters out of the atmosphere this weekend, temperatures may inch up a little bit, but we’re also expecting the heat-dome ridge of high pressure to strengthen AND move closer. Saturday’s high of 101° may climb to 102° on Sunday. Thankfully, humidity stays low so heat index values will be just a degree or two above the actual temperature. It’s a small victory and we’ll need as many victories as we can get with high pressure building. Highs for the entirety of next week will likely hover around 105°. Although records may not be challenged until next weekend, it’s shaping up to be the hottest week of the summer (so far). High pressure means sinking air which means minimal clouds and that means no rain. Some forecast models are still hinting at rain next weekend, but the ridge of high pressure staying overhead means the rain chances are just a mirage. Unfortunately, a strong signal of continued heat is showing up on long-term forecast models. It gets very difficult to forecast accurately past 10 days out, but the signs are showing continued triple-digit temperatures for a while with no end in sight until maybe the middle of August. Pray that’s not the case.

