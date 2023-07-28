Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.27.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

The Little Caesars at 3620 South 31st Street in Temple got an 84 on a recent inspection and the permit was withheld because of a lack of cleanliness.

According to the food safety worker, the food handlers needed certificates.

The can opener blade was “very dirty,” and paper towels or soap were missing from the hand sink.

Plus, there were dirty utensils on the storage rack, the metal rack inside the walk-in cooler was dirty and rusty.

So were the dough trays and dough mixer.

_________________

Chopsticks at 2600 Trimmier Road in Killeen received a 96 on a recent inspection but its permit was still withheld due to some items that needed immediate attention.

According to the food safety worker, a kitchen hand sink was not accessible.

There was also a large number of gnats in the dishwashing room, and near the grill equipment up front.

Plus, the place needed some general cleaning.

________________

Camp Fimfo Waco at 1000 Chickadee Lane in Waco failed recent inspections for several food establishments on its property with grades of 92, 93, and 81.

The food safety worker examined the swim-up pool bar, restaurant, and general store.

According to the report, they found a random straw in the bulk ice container.

The employees weren’t washing their hands properly, and their personal items such as cell phones, backpacks, and keys were thrown on the food prep table.

Flies were at the bar and restaurant.

There was some unlabeled blue liquid in a spray bottle and other cleanliness issues to address.

All of these areas needed re-inspections.

_________________

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Big Burrito at 5304 West Elms Road in Killeen.

Part of the craze with this place (if you’ve seen the patron pictures) is they give you a good look at how large the burritos are.

Most are larger than their hands.

There are lots of combinations for what go inside.

If you don’t want that, you could always try the tortas, tacos, or the combo plates.

UPDATE FROM LAST WEEK’S REPORT:

Fuego Tortilla Grill at 1524 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco passed its food safety inspection with a 99.

This after failed a renewal inspection with a 76.

News 10 spoke with one of the owners of the business who issued a statement in response to the recent failed inspection detailed in last week’s Restaurant Report Card:

“Dear Fuego Fans,

“We would like to address the concerns about our most recent health inspection that aired on the Restaurant Report Card on KWTX.

“First, we would like to apologize to you our guest. Fuego exists to serve the freshest food, to you our loyal guests. We have let you down in our performance and would ask for your forgiveness.

“Food safety is of the utmost importance to us, and in fact, our previous health inspection was a 100! We addressed the issues within 24 hours. Furthermore, we have retrained our employees about proper food storage and safety, and continue to monitor to ensure they are upholding our high standards. We were reinspected 6 days later with a score of 99.

“We take great pride in serving the Waco community, and are so blessed to have your continued support. Feel free to talk to a manager with any questions or concerns.

“We are happy to help.”

Restaurant Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

