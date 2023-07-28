Advertise
Safety conference held to prepare high school trainers for football season

By Kaity Kempf
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -With football season just around the corner, Baylor Scott and White hosted a safety conference to gather athletic trainers from school districts across Central Texas.

Physicians specializing in sports and family medicine will prepare the trainers to treat injuries such as sprains, concussions, joint injuries and heat related illnesses.

“For the younger trainers, it’s the ability to meet with older trainers and start making friendships and being able to kind of tap into some knowledge that they don’t have yet,” Head Athletic Trainer at Moody High School Chris Hargrove said.

Ten Central Texas school districts and over 30 student trainers and football coaches took part in the training.

