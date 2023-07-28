Temple ISD introduces new principal pipeline program

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD began a new leadership program Monday to help train assistant principals.

The program was inspired by the prestigious Holdsworth leadership collaborative.

The hope of the program is to improve the longevity and preparedness of assistant principals going into lead roles.

Four current Temple ISD assistant principals are in the program and represent all school ages elementary through high school.

The four assistant principals included are Ike Hernandez, Courtney Mitchell, Laron Slay and Dr. Jolene Bruce.

“When our leaders, our principals, when we invest in our folks, and really help them to be equipped to accomplish all the tasks they’ve been given, we are building a better community and a better society, and really investing in the lives of our children,” Deputy Superintendent of Academics and School Leadership Lisa Adams said.

