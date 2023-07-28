Temple man arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Billy James Bilbrey, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

The mother of the victim reported to Temple police on December 29, 2022, that her child had been sexually abused by Bilbrey, an affidavit states.

The child alerted the mother about the sexual abuse several months earlier on August 8, 2022. A text message on the mother’s phone showed the date where the victim had asked for help, an affidavit further states.

The mother claims she did not report the sexual abuse against her child sooner because she was afraid of Bilbrey, an affidavit says.

She claimed Bilbrey threatened to hurt her and her child if she ever spoke out about what he did, the affidavit states.

Bilbrey is being held in Bell County Jail on a $156,500 bond.

