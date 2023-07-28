Texas police positively identified the victim of a homicide that occurred in 1979 near Elgin

BASTROP, Texas (KEYE) - A woman who was murdered in Texas 44 years ago has been identified with the help of DNA technology.

“There’s a family that can rest in peace and there’s an individual who’s not an indigent person in a grave and that’s a beautiful thing,” said Bastrop County Sheriff’s Maurice Cook.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says on June 29 of 1979, Kathy Ann Smith was found dead on Highway 290 near FM 696 in Elguin.

“She was buried, remained unidentified all these years,” said Cook.

During the press conference Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Cook says investigators re-opened the case in 2019 and exhumed her body to look for DNA evidence, but were unsuccessful.

“The problem was she was adopted, so that really played with us on our DNA because we had, you know, an adoptive family involved in this,” said Cook.

In 2022, investigators exhumed Smith’s body again and used DNA evidence and genetic genealogy to match her to a family tree. The information was entered into a database and several weeks ago officials finally learned her identity.

“We’re the only company in the world that uses forensic grade genome sequencing to actually build a DNA profile,” said the Sheriff.

The Sheriff’s office worked with Texas-based company Othram to process the DNA found on Smith’s body.

Onthram has helped law enforcement on thousands of cases, and their work has led to 200 solved since 2018.

“Henry Lucas confessed to killing her in May of 2019,” said Sheriff Cook.

Sheriff Cook says Lucas, a known serial killer, is considered the primary suspect in this case.

He died in prison while serving time for an unrelated crime, and investigators say there are no other suspects.

Smith’s death was ruled as a homicide, and an autopsy found trauma on her body consistent with a car accident.

Smith, who would’ve turned 67 last week, leaves behind a daughter and a family that’s asking for privacy at this time.

“You’re talking about gratifying. That is extremely gratifying to know that that daughter now knows exactly what happened to her mother,” said Cook.

