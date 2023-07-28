Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Thousands in Lampasas County under stage five water restrictions ahead of water shut off from main break

Lampasas Co. water main break forces stage 5 water restrictions
Lampasas Co. water main break forces stage 5 water restrictions(Madison Herber KWTX)
By Madison Herber
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A water main break in Kempner is putting thousands under stage five water restrictions, and parts are preparing to have no water by Friday morning.

“We’re preparing now by buying water bottles at the store, filling up bathtubs, but we didn’t have much time to plan,” says Alex Cannon, a Kempner resident.

Cannon says he’s lived here for years, and says water problems aren’t surprising. But having no water at all for an extended period of time, he says that’s a first for him.

“It’s not our first issue with Kempner Water Supply, but it’s our first time being out of water for one day or longer, we don’t know yet,” Cannon explains.

Kempner Water Supply Corporation is responsible for feeding water to thousands of people, including the entire city of Lampasas.

“We were contacted by Kempner Water Supply with a leak and it was noted that it is our main water line that provides the city of Lampasas with water,” says Ryan Ward, the assistant city manager of Lampasas.

And for the last 24 hours, “They’re still excavating trying to get down to the actual concern whether that be a break or a leak,” Ward says.

Once they find the problem, the plan is to turn the water off. That will cause the city of Lampasas to resort to the water stored in their tanks. They say if people aren’t conscious about usage, it may not last more than 24 hours.

“If folks are really conservative and really diligent and only use it when they really need it, it could extend that out a little longer,” Ward says.

There is no timeline on when the issue will be resolved, but in the meantime residents are adapting the best they can.

“We don’t even know what the measures are, we’re just gonna get as much water as we can for the next few days. I’m sure they’re going to rectify it quickly,” says Cannon.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo
Acacia Adams is facing three counts of manslaughter in the deadly fire at the Northgate...
Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states
This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.
Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri
Former tenants speak out after neighbor turns herself in for allegedly starting deadly Lacy...
‘She’s a monster’: Tenants who survived deadly fire at Northgate Apartments react to arrest of Acacia Adams

Latest News

File
Large grass fire in Coryell County ‘mostly contained,’ sheriff’s office says
I-14 in Central Texas
TXDOT seeking input on next round of I-14 expansion
Chopsticks Killeen
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.27.23
I-14 in Central Texas
TxDOT asking for feedback on I-14 expansion project