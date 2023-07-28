Thousands in Lampasas County under stage five water restrictions ahead of water shut off from main break

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A water main break in Kempner is putting thousands under stage five water restrictions, and parts are preparing to have no water by Friday morning.

“We’re preparing now by buying water bottles at the store, filling up bathtubs, but we didn’t have much time to plan,” says Alex Cannon, a Kempner resident.

Cannon says he’s lived here for years, and says water problems aren’t surprising. But having no water at all for an extended period of time, he says that’s a first for him.

“It’s not our first issue with Kempner Water Supply, but it’s our first time being out of water for one day or longer, we don’t know yet,” Cannon explains.

Kempner Water Supply Corporation is responsible for feeding water to thousands of people, including the entire city of Lampasas.

“We were contacted by Kempner Water Supply with a leak and it was noted that it is our main water line that provides the city of Lampasas with water,” says Ryan Ward, the assistant city manager of Lampasas.

And for the last 24 hours, “They’re still excavating trying to get down to the actual concern whether that be a break or a leak,” Ward says.

Once they find the problem, the plan is to turn the water off. That will cause the city of Lampasas to resort to the water stored in their tanks. They say if people aren’t conscious about usage, it may not last more than 24 hours.

“If folks are really conservative and really diligent and only use it when they really need it, it could extend that out a little longer,” Ward says.

There is no timeline on when the issue will be resolved, but in the meantime residents are adapting the best they can.

“We don’t even know what the measures are, we’re just gonna get as much water as we can for the next few days. I’m sure they’re going to rectify it quickly,” says Cannon.

