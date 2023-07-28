Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco chef comes second in semi-finals of nationwide competition, grateful for support she received

By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local chef who entered a nationwide contest with the hopes of winning $25,000 to build a bigger and better cooking school for area kids had a great run, finishing just shy of a big win with second place in the semi-finals round.

Jarmon, known as Chef Heir, was part of the People’s Choice Favorite Chef online competition by popular chef and TV personality Carla Hall.

For the last several weeks she’s encouraged others to vote, resulting in many days being in first place in her category.

“It was like a rollercoaster. At once I was in third. I was in fourth. I was in second. I was in first,” Jarmon said. “But needless to say, it was all for a good cause.”

People could cast a free vote online a day or donate to the James Beard Foundation related to food sustainability for extra votes.

Jarmon had many people doing both and their efforts did not go unnoticed.

“I am grateful and most thankful to all of you who have voted for me. That continue to stay on the horn and be by my side through this process.”

Jarmon said despite not winning the money to expand her current school located at The Heir’s Table on Hewitt Drive, she’ll keep on with her mission to help young, aspiring chefs.

Jarmon said despite not winning the money to expand her current school located at The Heir’s...
Jarmon said despite not winning the money to expand her current school located at The Heir’s Table on Hewitt Drive, she’ll keep on with her mission to help young, aspiring chefs.(Julie Hays)

The children I teach,” Jarmon said. “It’s the way their faces light up after completing a recipe that turned out perfect. When I see my influence in their cooking and the passion in their eyes to learn more and want to cook more and try new things.”

She said for now she’s focused on finishing up her summer classes and camps but hopes to enter more contests in the future, and maybe the same one next year.

“I can say I tried,” Jarmon said. “I did my best and being second is not the best thing, but I tell you what I’m glad I was able to compete.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo
This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.
Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

The Red Cross provides temporary housing for Northgate Apartment deadly fire victims
The Red Cross provides temporary housing for Northgate Apartment deadly fire victims
(File) A Waco ISD mother tells KWTX she’s left in a bind after finding out her children’s...
No CCS-friendly after school programs available for some Waco ISD elementary schools
The most common cause of wildfires during summer is debris burning and equipment use, Texas A&M...
Texas A&M Forest Service provide tips on how to prevent brush fires
Seth Sutton (File Photo)
Judge rejects Waco attorney’s request to assist in his own defense during murder-for-hire scheme trial