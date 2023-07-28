Advertise
Waco ISD unanimously approves pay raise for teachers

(Source: Waco ISD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a compensation plan for the 2023-2024 school year that includes $3.9 million in raises for district employees.

The plan increases teachers’ pay by $1,750, representing an average 3% increase for all teachers.

Beginning teachers in Waco ISD will have their salary increased by $1,500 to $52,975.

Auxiliary and paraprofessional staff will receive an average pay increase of 3% of their pay grade midpoint. Some may receive a 6% to 12% increase based on years of experience on the placement scale.

There will be an increase to the minimum starting salary of child nutrition workers, custodians, instructional aides and paraprofessional employees.

School police officers will also receive a pay increase. Returning Waco ISD Police officers being paid less than the pay grade midpoint will receive a pay increase ranging from 10% to 13%.

New Waco ISD Police officer salaries will range from $42,228 to $55,542 depending on workday calendar and years of experience. They are also eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

“These raises are critical to recruiting qualified staff and maintaining the level of service that our students and the community deserves,” Board President Stephanie Korteweg said. “I want to thank the board for always putting our students and staff first and making this investment in our most important resource, our staff.”

A $300 back to school supply allowance has also been approved for classroom teachers for August 2023.

Part of the plan includes that the district will continue to contribute $5,472 per employee, annually towards health insurance.

