Waco Police Department raises more than $5K during annual Tip-A-Cop event

By Bradley Vaughn
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Waco Police Department participated in the annual Tip-A-Cop event at the Texas Roadhouse in Waco over the past two days.

Money raised during the event goes to support Special Olympics Texas and officers took on the roles of restaurant servers to help raise the money.

The money raised goes back to the athletes attend the competition, attend practices and travel for regional and international games.

In total, the Waco Police Department was able to raise more than $5,000 over the two days.

This was the 15th year the Texas Roadhouse in Waco hosted the event.

