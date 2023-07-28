Waco Police Department raises more than $5K during annual Tip-A-Cop event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Waco Police Department participated in the annual Tip-A-Cop event at the Texas Roadhouse in Waco over the past two days.

Money raised during the event goes to support Special Olympics Texas and officers took on the roles of restaurant servers to help raise the money.

The money raised goes back to the athletes attend the competition, attend practices and travel for regional and international games.

In total, the Waco Police Department was able to raise more than $5,000 over the two days.

This was the 15th year the Texas Roadhouse in Waco hosted the event.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.