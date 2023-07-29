Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman with medical condition
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAN ANTONION, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 34-year-old woman Aretha Terrese Rhone who has a medical condition.
Rhone’s medical condition requires medication, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office say Rhone was last seen on April 2, 2023, at around 8:00 a.m. in Northeast San Antonio.
Rhone is a 5 foot 6-inch-tall Black woman who weighs 110 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She has a tattoo on her right arm that says “Terry” and a birthmark on her leg.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org.
