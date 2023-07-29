Central Texans enjoy a taste of Polynesian Culture at Aloha Festival Saturday

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans got a taste of Polynesian culture Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for the Aloha Festival, hosted by the local dance group Pacific Heights Express.

“Our culture is dying,” Chanelle Pumehana Kapono, a teacher for Pacific Heights Express, told KWTX. “So as long as we can keep the culture going up, the heritage going up, showing people what the aloha spirit is all about, this is the reason why we do aloha festivals.”

The fest was founded by Helen Gomez, who is from Guam and then lived in Hawaii before moving to Central Texas.

Gomez created the event years ago, along with the Pacific Heights Express dance group, as a creative and cultural outlet for her daughter.

“Coming here to Texas, and seeing all the diversity, and my daughter loves to dance,” Helen Gomez, the director of Pacific Heights Express dance group, said. “I’ve got to have something for these kids.”

It’s now grown to a biannual event with 3,000 people expected to attend this year, including Killeen’s mayor, Debbie Ann Nash-King.

Attendees enjoyed international food, goodies from vendors across the state, and of course, traditional Pacific island dances.

The event concluded with a sold-out luau dinner and cultural performance, with proceeds benefiting the Pacific Heights Express dance group.

“I was born and raised on the island of Oahu in Hawaii,” Brittnay Emberton, a dancer for the Pacific Heights Express dance group, said. “So for me, it was nice and a breath of fresh air so to speak to find family again.”

Organizers say given the large military community in Killeen, this event holds a special place in their hearts and they’re proud to share their culture with their new “ohana” away from home.

“A lot of us leave the islands based off the military, so we get stationed here,” Kapono said. “And of course, we have to find our identity. So for us to continue our culture, to know where we come from and our background, it’s best for us to teach others what the aloha is.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.