Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County

The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in Polk County but had been living in Trinity County since April.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A wanted man barricaded himself inside an RV on Kickapoo Road when deputies attempted to serve a felony warrant at about 9 p.m. Friday.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in Polk County but had been living in Trinity County since April, missing about five registration deadlines.

Deputies came to serve a warrant when they were notified of his presence in Trinity County. The man was identified as Keith “KD” Williams.

Wallace said once deputies began communicating with Williams, he started throwing items out the door and saying he didn’t want to return to prison.

Williams was taken into custody at about 1 a.m., after allegedly hitting a deputy with a hammer. Wallace said the deputies used multiple canisters of CS and pepper spray, but even without a mask Williams refused to come out. Williams was tased and restrained by six deputies before authorities were able to get cuffs on him, Wallace said.

The suspect was sent to a hospital to be checked for injuries, along with the deputy who was hit with a hammer, Wallace said.

Williams was taken into custody at about 1 a.m., after allegedly hitting a deputy with a hammer.

