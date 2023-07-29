WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition held their Project Homeless Connect event.

The event was held at the Waco Convention Center on Friday.

Over a dozen other agencies from multiple counties joined the event to help homeless people.

Some of the services provided for homeless people at the event include, a hot meal, connecting with service providers, haircuts, health screenings, vaccinations and help finding employment.

Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition holds the event twice a year.

