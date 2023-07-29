Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition held their Project Homeless Connect event
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition held their Project Homeless Connect event.
The event was held at the Waco Convention Center on Friday.
Over a dozen other agencies from multiple counties joined the event to help homeless people.
Some of the services provided for homeless people at the event include, a hot meal, connecting with service providers, haircuts, health screenings, vaccinations and help finding employment.
Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition holds the event twice a year.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.