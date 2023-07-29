The heat wave has no intentions on leaving Central Texas anytime soon

Another day… Another 100° temperature recorded on our thermometers. This now brings our 100° day streak up to 13 days with 26 100° days so far for the year. If you were hoping for some changes in our forecast… Sadly there aren’t any to share with you. The same very hot and dry conditions are expected for the foreseeable future. Along with the heat there’s no good chance for rain heading our way for the upcoming week either. The lack of rain and triple digit heat is all due to the “heat dome” - Which is an area of high pressure that’s been dominating our weather week after week. We’re expecting the “heat dome” to get stronger as it moves eastward and parks on top of us this week.

The month of July was all about HEAT and NO RAIN. Since July 1st - Waco, Temple, and Killeen have all only received trace amounts of rain for the entire month. July 2023 is tied for the 4th driest July ever recorded. There were also 21 out of 31 days this month that had some form of heat alert (Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning) in place across Central Texas. One of those days that had no heat alert in place was Saturday… But that quickly changes for the final days of July. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1PM Sunday until 8PM Monday … At least. We’ll likely see some form of Heat Alert extend throughout the first week of August as the persistent dangerous heat is expected to continue for Central Texas. This Advisory is in place for Temperatures or Heat Indices near 103° to 109°.

Highs on Saturday ranged from 98° to 104° across Central Texas and will only start to get warmer heading into the new week. Highs will be around 101° to 104° on Sunday and climb up around 104° to 108° each day this new work week and possibly into next weekend too. Throughout the past week, we’ve been dealing with more of a “dry heat”, meaning our humidity levels have been more comfortable which keeps our heat index values around our actual air temperature… which is why it hasn’t been feeling as hot and sticky. But unfortunately as we head into the new week and especially into the first few days of August - Our humidity levels begin to rise, meaning we’ll be back to feeling very hot and muggy for the upcoming week as breezy south winds pump in that Gulf Moisture. The increase in humidity will leave our area with dangerous feels-like temperatures possibly as high as 112° each afternoon. We’re in our hottest time of the year statistically - But this week is shaping up to be the hottest week of the year so far…. The heat wave unfortunately carries into the month of August.

Air quality has been left in the moderate category these past few days thanks to Saharan Dust. The dust has been treating us with beautiful and vibrant sunrises and sunsets. The dust will continue to fizzle out heading into the early parts of the work week. Not only will we see dust in the air but there’s the potential for wildfire smoke to impact air quality with any fires that spark. The highest fire weather risk is west of I-35, but all of Central Texas needs to be cautious not to do any activities that could spark a fire. Fires could spread quickly the way the ground, drought, and our weather pattern have it set up right now. Reminder, all of Central Texas is now under a Burn Ban and it’s illegal to do any outdoor burning at this time.

Here’s a tiny bit of hope and good news that we’re watching carefully in the long term part of our forecast. Forecast models show some rain possibly heading our way by the early parts of the following week. The reintroduction of rain in our forecast in return also brings some potential cooler air. We are still very far out from this, but it’s something we’re keeping our eye on and will be sure to bring you updates as models hopefully get into better agreement. It’s a small glimmer of hope… Fingers crossed!

