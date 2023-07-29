Kempner Volunteer Fire Department offering resources as thousands are without water

Advertise
Kempner VFD offering resources as thousands are without water(Madison Herber KWTX)
By Madison Herber
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of people in Lampasas County have been without running water since 10:00 Friday morning.

The Kempner Water Supply Corporation is working around the clock to repair a main break but sent an alert early Friday saying that more residents are being affected than previously thought.

To help assist residents during this time, the VFD has become a hub for water resources for area residents.

“We step in to make sure our residents and our neighbors outside of the city make sure they’re taken care of as far as water to drink and water for pets,” says Kempner Mayor, John Wilkerson.

As of Friday night, there was no restoration in sight which has left residents scrambling to stock up.

“I went to the dollar store and all they had were mop buckets, and that wasn’t going to be enough, so I ended up buying that trash can,” says Travis Mitchell, a Kempner resident.

Mitchell just moved to the area a week ago in a travel trailer he recently bought, and he says they weren’t notified soon enough about the conditions and it has made moving that much more difficult. And the triple digit temperatures may add an extra obstacle.

“I think I’ll have enough to last, I just hope that with it having to sit outside it doesn’t evaporate,” Mitchell says.

A trailer filled with water bottles is on standby, and a water buffalo that holds about 1,500 gallons of water to fill buckets for household use.

Chief Conny Green at the VFD says that they will be out there helping as long as the resources are needed.

