‘Life is so short’: The Colony community left heartbroken after 14-year-old’s tragic death

Villegas shared that his 14-year-old was looking forward to starting high school in the fall,...
Villegas shared that his 14-year-old was looking forward to starting high school in the fall, and was riding his motorized bike to pick up his schedule Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a car at a nearby intersection.(CBS News Texas)
By Erin Jones
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Mark Villegas says he couldn’t have been more proud of his son Adrien.

“He lived a wonderful life,” he told CBS News Texas. “He lived a wonderful life. Touched so many people. He was a baseball excel. That was his thing, baseball. Baseball was his pride and joy and I lived for it, you know.”

Villegas shared that his 14-year-old was looking forward to starting high school in the fall, and was riding his motorized bike to pick up his schedule Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a car at a nearby intersection.

“We’re just in a rush, life is so short man, like slow down,” he said. “He didn’t get a chance. He didn’t get a chance to make it there.”

Adrien died in the hospital two days later.

“I never expected to deal with trauma then. But it’s like, now that I’ve committed my life to Christ, I’ve got a different look on life and life is precious,” his father said. “It’s so precious.”

MeLisa Gingrich owns the bakery MeLisa The Pie Lady, which sits just down the street from the intersection of Main Street and Memorial Drive, where the incident occurred.

“It just broke our hearts,” Gingrich said. “We were really sorry to hear about it.”

She said that people “drive like crazy” on Memorial Drive. “They take off from that light and they’re stepping on the gas as fast as they can. Being a mother myself, you know, it hits you a little bit different.”

The community is now trying to support the Villegas family in any way possible. A meal train and donation website has since been set up, leaving Adrien’s father in awe.

“So amazing...I didn’t expect that,” Villegas said. “I knew this community was great. I’m blessed, you know, I’m truly blessed.”

The Colony police are still continuing to investigate what happened. As of last update, no charges have been filed.

If you’d like to help Adrien’s family, click here.

