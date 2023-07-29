Advertise
Massive 300 acre fire in Wichita County is 20 percent contained, Texas A&M Forest Service say

(Texas A&M Forest Services)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Grasshopper Fire in Wichita County near Wichita Falls is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 20 percent contained.

Forward progress of the fire has been stopped, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

Aircrafts are dropping water on the right flank where the fire is still active.

Dozers are working on the left flank of the fire.

No more information is available at this time.

