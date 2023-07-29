Advertise
Nearly 61 pounds of psychedelics seized by Border Patrol officers

Bags containing nearly 61 pounds of dimethyltryptamine seized by CBP officers at Gateway to the...
Bags containing nearly 61 pounds of dimethyltryptamine seized by CBP officers at Gateway to the Americas Bridge.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBT) officers seized nearly 61 pounds of the psychedelic controlled substance dimethyltryptamine (DMT) in a single examination.

CBP officers seized the DMT on July 26 at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

A pedestrian carrying cardboard boxes was referred by CBP officers for a second examination.

During the examination, officers found 12 bags inside the boxes containing 60.80 pounds of DMT, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Special agents with the Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the seizure.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

