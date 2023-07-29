Advertise
Stellar Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

(Colin8317a / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $35.2 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $152.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $113.8 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STEL

