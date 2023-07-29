Advertise
Two injured in Waco car accident

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a car accident in Waco early this morning.

Waco PD says it happened at around 5 a.m. on Lake Shore drive.

The accident resulted in one car being rolled over, and the other crashing into the office building of the Landing apartments.

The driver in the car that rolled over is expected to survive, but we do not currently know the condition of the driver that crashed into the building.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

