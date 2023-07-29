Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival hosted their annual community barbecue and back to school picnic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival hosted their fourth annual community barbecue and back to school picnic.

The event was hosted at Texas State Technical College on Friday night.

The organization handed out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies to get kids ready for the upcoming school year.

In addition to the free barbecue the event also had music and games available.

