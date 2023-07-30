Car wrecks into fountain on Baylor campus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car ran into the fountain on the Baylor University campus early Sunday morning, according to Baylor University Police Department.

At around 3:00 a.m. the driver ran through a pedestrian bollard Fifth Street and MP Daniel Esplanade, BUPD says.

BUPD says the driver, who is not affiliated with the university, was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked for injuries.

The driver will be charged but the investigation is still ongoing, according to BUPD.

No one was injured but the fountain was damaged.

There is currently no information on the extent of the damage.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.