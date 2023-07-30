Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Brittney Griner won’t travel for next 2 games to focus on her mental health, team says

Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner (42) makes a layup during the second quarter of a WNBA...
Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner (42) makes a layup during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Sundy, July 23, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Mercury say All-Star center Brittney Griner will not travel for the team’s next two games so she can focus on her mental health.

The 6-foot-9 center — who became an international story during her 10-month detainment in Russia last year — is averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games this season.

“The Mercury fully support Brittney and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return,” the team said in a statement on Saturday.

Griner’s impressive individual season hasn’t translated to success for the Mercury, who have a 6-17 record and fired Vanessa Nygaard earlier in the season.

The Mercury’s tough season and coaching change are among the multiple challenges Griner has faced in her return to the WNBA following her ordeal in Russia on drug-related charges that caused her to miss the entire 2022 season.

Griner and her teammates were confronted by what the WNBA called a “provocateur” at the Dallas airport in June and she’s also dealt with a hip injury that caused her to miss a handful of games.

Griner will miss road games against Chicago on Sunday and Indiana on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo
This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.
Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri
Trey Williams
‘I can’t be helped’: Moody man accused of stabbing wife 11 times, then himself during standoff with police

Latest News

Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
A comprehensive list of upcoming games
2023 Game Release Schedule
From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, the nonprofit was providing backpacks filled with school...
Diva’s on Deck Blessed Beauty’s of Waco held their first annual back-to-school bash event
FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at...
Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials