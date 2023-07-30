Advertise
Diva’s on Deck Blessed Beauty’s of Waco held their first annual back-to-school bash event

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Diva’s on Deck Blessed Beauty’s of Waco held their first annual back-to-school bash event to help prepare kids for the upcoming school year.

From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, the nonprofit was providing backpacks filled with school supplies for local students.

Kids needed to have a parent or guardian with them in order to receive a backpack. It was limited to one backpack per child.

In addition to school supplies the event had games with prizes, health and wellness information and mentoring services for students.

The goal was to give away 200 backpacks.

