Get ready for the hottest week of the year so far

After 2 days free of any heat alerts, a Heat Advisory went back into effect on Sunday and remains in effect until 1PM Monday. After 1PM through 8PM an Excessive Heat Warning goes into place. This warning is in place for highs around 102° to 108° with heat indices between 105° to 112°. Now the month of July has been all about HEAT and NO RAIN. Since July 1st - Waco, Temple, and Killeen have all only received trace amounts of rain for the entire month. July 2023 is tied for the 4th driest July on record. There have also been 20 out of the 31 days this month that had some form of heat alert (Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning) in place across Central Texas. Sadly we’re expecting more of the same as we head into the new month. We’ll likely see some form of Heat Alert extend throughout the first week of August as the persistent dangerous heat continues for Central Texas.

It was hot again this weekend. We had temperatures ranging from 100° to 107° Sunday afternoon. Our triple digit counter for the year is now up to 27 days with our current streak now at 14 days or 2 weeks in a row! Expect the triple digit counter to rise and the streak to continue as we head into the work week. We’re expecting dangerously hot temperatures for the upcoming week. Mornings this week start out in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon highs will be up around 104° to 108° each day this week and possibly into next weekend too. Throughout the past week, we’ve been dealing with more of a “dry heat”, meaning our humidity levels have been more comfortable, which keeps our heat index values around our actual air temperature. But unfortunately we started to see humidity levels rise a bit Sunday and they’ll continue to do so as we head into the new week and especially into the first few days of August. As our humidity levels rise, we’ll be back to feeling very hot and sticky as breezy south winds pump in that Gulf Moisture. The increase in humidity will leave our area with dangerous feels-like temperatures around 110° each afternoon.

Saharan Dust visited us last week and started to thin out over the weekend. The dust will continue to fizzle out early in the week, but we may still see a haze in our atmosphere. We could still have a haze in our sky because of the wildfires that have been occurring across the state. With the lack of rain in our forecast, we’ll continue to keep elevated fire danger in place across Central Texas. The highest fire weather risk is west of I-35, but all of Central Texas needs to be cautious not to do any activities that could spark a fire. Fires could spread quickly the way the ground, drought, and our weather pattern have it set up right now. Reminder, all of Central Texas is now under a Burn Ban and it’s illegal to do any outdoor burning at this time.

The reason we’re seeing little change in our forecast is due to the “heat dome” that’s been hanging around week after week. This heat dome is an area of high pressure that’s been dominating our weather. We’re expecting the “heat dome” to get stronger as it moves eastward and parks on top of us this week. Now, we are in the hottest time of the year - But this week is shaping up to be the hottest week of the year so far. There’s a tiny bit of hope and good news that we’re watching carefully in the long term part of our forecast. Forecast models show some rain possibly heading our way by the early parts of next week. Forecast models suggest that the high pressure may finally break down and change our brutal weather pattern slightly. The change may allow for rain chances and “cooler” temperatures to be reintroduced into our forecast. We are still very far out from this, but it’s something we’re keeping our eye on and will be sure to bring you updates as models hopefully get into better agreement. It’s a small glimmer of hope… Fingers crossed!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.