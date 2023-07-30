G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School to implement new locked phone pouch policy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School is among the growing list of Central Texas schools implementing new locked cell phone pouch policies in partnership with Yondr for the upcoming school year.

G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School’s principal, Reggie Lewis, says cell phone usage at his school has been an ongoing problem.

“I was looking for every edge possible to help our students succeed,” Lewis said. “The kids were more interested in looking at their phones than paying attention to the teacher. And then it becomes a discipline issue after that.”

This is why Lewis, along with other Central Texas schools like La Vega High, is hopping on the Yondr train, too.

Lewis started the new policy in April of 2023 before the STAAR exams.

“We thought it would be a good idea to get it implemented and going before testing,” Lewis told KWTX. “That way, we already have a system in place where cell phones aren’t an issue during testing.”

Yondr is a magnetized cell phone pouch that locks students’ phones away during the school day, and since its implementation, Lewis says he’s seen a significant increase in student engagement.

“I think the students thought it would be a bad thing, but I think they enjoyed having their phones with them,” Lewis said. “We didn’t take it from them. We didn’t make them put it where they couldn’t see it, so them having the pouch with them was probably the most positive thing.”

While most parents seem to be on board, Lewis says, one concern with the pouches is safety.

But Transformation Waco officials say cell phones can actually prove harmful when trying to communicate information accurately to parents.

“Cell phones can help rumors circulate faster, so students not having access to phones during the day does help in that way,” Josh Wucher, the chief communications officer for Transformation Waco, told KWTX.

Lewis is confident the Yondr pouches will be even more effective going into this school year.

“It’s just going to become part of our culture that we don’t use phones during the day,” Lewis said.

According to Yondr, over 2,000 schools in the U.S. use the pouches, and a large number of them are in Texas.

