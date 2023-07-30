Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A woman was shot and killed in Harker Heights on Sunday afternoon.

At 2:51 p.m. officers with the Harker Heights Police Department went to the 2500 block of Red Fern Dr. in response to a shooting.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her head.

The woman was airlifted to Scott and White hospital where she died from her injuries, police say.

Until next of kin have been notified police say the woman’s name will not be released to the public.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident and there to be no threat to the public.

