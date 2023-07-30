Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Honduran child travels alone to U.S. to reunite with mother, unaware of her passing

Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her...
Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her mother, who had passed three days before.(The Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) – A child from Honduras made the dangerous trek to the United States up through Mexico on her own, according to authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Facebook that their brush team encountered the Honduran child Thursday.

Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her...
Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her mother, who had passed three days before.(The Texas Department of Public Safety)

The department said the girl was found in Mexico by three undocumented women who crossed her illegally through the river.

Officials said the girl was traveling to the U.S. to find her mother. After an investigation, however, authorities determined the girl’s mother had sadly died three days before.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Trey Williams
‘I can’t be helped’: Moody man accused of stabbing wife 11 times, then himself during standoff with police
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 50% contained

Latest News

Bellmead police releases body camera footage of 2022 incident pf physical altercation with...
WATCH: Bellmead police release body camera footage of physical struggle with aggressive suspect in 2022
Bellmead police release body camera footage of physical struggle with aggressive suspect in 2022
FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at...
Two people killed in shooting near University of Florida campus
FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the...
Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida