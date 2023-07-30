Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple ISD’s ‘Wrenches to Wheels’ program provides bikes to middle schoolers

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Solutions of Central Texas partnered with Temple ISD to bring a STEM program to middle school kids.

“Wrenches to Wheels” is a program that teaches kids how to put together a bike.

The program allows middle school families to get a bike in a box and build it with the help of Temple ISD CTE Auto Staff.

Once the bike is built the family is able to take it home with the tools.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Trey Williams
‘I can’t be helped’: Moody man accused of stabbing wife 11 times, then himself during standoff with police
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 50% contained

Latest News

Dora Cessor said because of her almost 40 years in various public service roles, many times...
‘My reaction was instantaneous’: Central Texas veteran, former police officer uses expertise to save her family in house fire
Watch KWTX News 10 at 5:30P
Car wrecks into fountain on Baylor campus
Watch KWTX News 10 at 5:30P
Temple ISD’s ‘Wrenches to Wheels’ program provides bikes to middle schoolers
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating