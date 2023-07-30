Temple ISD’s ‘Wrenches to Wheels’ program provides bikes to middle schoolers

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Solutions of Central Texas partnered with Temple ISD to bring a STEM program to middle school kids.

“Wrenches to Wheels” is a program that teaches kids how to put together a bike.

The program allows middle school families to get a bike in a box and build it with the help of Temple ISD CTE Auto Staff.

Once the bike is built the family is able to take it home with the tools.

