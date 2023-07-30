WATCH: Bellmead police release body camera footage of physical struggle with aggressive suspect in 2022

WARNING: The video contains images of physical violence that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. KWTX has removed the audio because the language used was not appropriate for online or broadcast.

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is learning more about a physical altercation between Bellmead police and a suspect, where police put his hands on neck of suspect, after obtaining police body camera footage through an open records request.

On July 7, 2022 Bellmead police say they received a call from a citizen complaining that he was being threatened by a suspect with a firearm.

According to officers, they found the suspect in the 100 block of Eastgate Plaza and attempted a traffic stop to make contact with the suspect.

That’s when they say the suspect left the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the press release.

Officers followed the vehicle and says the suspect was driving at a high rate of speed and was driving aggressively. The suspect led the officers to Mart, about 19 miles away, in the 800 block of Red Gate Road, where the vehicle broke down and came to a stop.

Officers say they immediately approached the car and found the suspect to be combative and physically aggressive. The body camera video shows the moments where officers are in the process of subduing the suspect.

Police say the suspect continued to be physically combative and aggressive even after being handcuffed. The video shows an officer trying to speak to the suspect at one point, and the suspect becomes enraged.

The suspect then attempts to exit the back of the patrol unit while yelling for the officer to kill him.

The press release states: “The video appears to show moments where officers did place arms or hands near the neck of the suspect. Officers did physically restrain the suspect and applied pressure points near the neck. It is clear that the arms and hands of police officers did touch the neck of the suspect during the physical struggled. The video does not appear to show the suspect was ever placed in a ‘choke’ hold.”

The suspect was forcibly placed into the police vehicle for transport. He was arrested and transported to the McLennan County Jail.

The press release says that this video, along with other evidence, was sent to the McLennan County District Attorney as part of the criminal investigation.

The suspect was ultimately charged with evading arrest/detention in a vehicle, terroristic threat, and resisting arrest. In this case, the suspect ended up pleading guilty to evading police and was subsequently sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Bellmead Police Department says they have never received a complaint regarding this call for service and had no reason to review the video for any violation of departmental policy related to an inappropriate choke hold being applied to the suspect. No internal investigation was initiated at the time.

They add that they department does not approve of the use of choke holds by any police officer. While a variety of techniques are used to restrain combative or aggressive suspects, the department does not train any police office on the use of a choke hold and does not condone the use of a choke hold.

The police department says in light of the video showing the hands and arms of Bellmead police officers being near the neck of a combative suspect during a physical altercation the Chief of Police is opening an investigation into this incident.

This investigation will include a review of the entire incident to determine whether any section of departmental policies might have been violated. The investigation will be led by the Chief of Police.

The press release concludes by saying: “This information and video is being presented to the public in an open and transparent manner and to communicate how our department responds to concerns about community policing techniques. However, as this is now an internal investigation the Department has no further comment on the matter at this time.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.