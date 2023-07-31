Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says

The siblings' dog also died in the crash. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Three siblings were among four people killed in a crash early Friday morning in Georgia, according to officials.

The three siblings were identified by a family member in a GoFundMe account set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

According to the GoFundMe, 14-year-old Jovany, 18-year-old Brenda, and 21-year-old Carl Pamphile were all killed just after 1 a.m. Friday on I-75 South near the I-285 exit after their vehicle clipped another car, crashed into a tree, and caught fire.

The family’s beloved dog Zoe also died in the crash, according to the GoFundMe.

The fourth person killed in the crash was in the same vehicle as the three other victims but has not yet been identified by officials. According to WANF, the unidentified victim was female.

Donations can be made to the Pamphile family’s GoFundMe account to help support memorial costs for the siblings.

Officials said the person in the clipped car was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. No further information has been released on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Trey Williams
‘I can’t be helped’: Moody man accused of stabbing wife 11 times, then himself during standoff with police
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
IS claims responsibility for the bombing that killed 54 at a pro-Taliban election rally in Pakistan
Marlin students head back to school
Marlin ISD begins new school year with more students and staff
Detective Joseph Scaramucci
Celebrated McLennan County detective says back-to-school shopping experience motivated him to help families in need