Candy Land comes to life in North Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - From the sweet mints of candy cane lane, to the colorful swirls of the lollipop woods, all the way through the popsicles at the chilling ice palace, there was fun around every corner in Sherman on Saturday.

To celebrate the end of their summer reading program, the Sherman Public Library brought the colors and characters of Candy Land to life for kids to fulfill their dreams of making their journey to King Kandy’s castle.

Kids took turns spinning for colors and making their way through the board, earning candy from characters like Princess Lolly and Queen Frostine along the way.

Melissa Eason is the Library Services Administrator for the library and she says that fun events like this help keep kids excited about reading.

“It’s easiest to build a reader from early childhood,” Eason said. “A child who reads will typically read their whole life. They learn that love of reading as a child.”

After the kids made their way through the ice palace, their final stop was entering the Candy Castle and meeting King Kandy himself.

Along with all of the candy they collected on their way, their final stop at candy castle earned them a goodie bag, officially ending their journey through Candy Land.

Although the summer reading program is officially over, the Sherman Public Library still has plenty more fun stuff planned as we all gear up for back-to-school season. You can find all of the information on what they have planned on their Facebook page

