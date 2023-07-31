Celebrated McLennan County detective says back-to-school shopping experience motivated him to help families in need

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local detective known for fighting human trafficking has taken on a new mission to help area kids get a new outfit and new shoes for the first day of school.

Joseph Scaramucci with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said he decided to focus on helping students after taking his own teenaged son back-to-school shopping and realizing the high cost of everything.

“I shopped with my kid earlier and it was expensive and ridiculous,” Scaramucci said. “My life is modest at best, but I’m also blessed.”

Scaramucci put out the post on Facebook asking for anyone in need of a new outfit or shoes for the first day of school to contact him. He encouraged no one to be embarrassed, mentioning that he, too, had been helped many times.

“Reach out to me. No questions, no judgement, no one will ever even know who,” he wrote. “Our kids deserve to go to school their first day with new shoes and an outfit that makes them feel amazing.”

The responses came pouring in.

In just hours, Scaramucci had more than 50 kids to help from districts including China Spring, Midway, West, Robinson, Meridian, Gatesville, Temple, Killeen and Connally.

Others who saw or shared the post have donated money.

“I’m really happy to say that so far, we’ve helped 55 kids in about 10 different school districts, locally, with getting new shoes and new clothes to start their school year,” he said. “So, hopefully, those kids will be starting the year fresh, feeling good and ready to move forward with the rest of the year.”

The detective, who has been honored on national levels for his work in fighting human trafficking, has received about $1,000 in donations, a good amount of money but not nearly enough to fulfill the need. His goal is to give each kid around $100 in gift cards.

Scaramucci is asking others to help him raise around $5,000.

“This is one thing I don’t think I’ll be able to turn a single person away from,” he pleaded.

If you’re in need of a new outfit for your child for the first day of school or you’d like to donate to the detective’s efforts you can contact him or get more information on his Facebook page.

