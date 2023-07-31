Felon charged in Feb. 2022 sexual assault of Waco woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man named in a sealed indictment remains jailed after his arrest Saturday on a sexual assault charge.

Richard Dwayne Bogans, 55, a three-time convicted felon, was charged with sexually assaulting a woman at her home on Proctor Avenue in February 2022.

He was indicted in June under seal because Waco police did not arrest Bogans in the alleged incident and sent the case to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office as a grand jury referral. His indictment was unsealed Monday after his arrest over the weekend.

According to police records, Bogans and the woman knew each other and had been arguing. Bogans left the residence, but came back and sexually assaulted her, Waco police reported.

The woman told police she resisted the assault and told Bogans no, according to arrest records.

DNA evidence linking Bogans to the crime was confirmed through the Combined DNA Index System, a national DNA database, court records show.

Bogans was convicted of sexual assault and forgery in Denton County and was sentenced to six years in prison in 1991. He was released on parole in 1995.

He also was sentenced to three years in prison in Leon County for possession of marijuana in November 2004 and was released on parole in December 2005, according to court records.

Bogans remains jailed under $30,000 bond.

