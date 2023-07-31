Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Felon charged in Feb. 2022 sexual assault of Waco woman

Richard Dwayne Bogans, 55, a three-time convicted felon, was charged with sexually assaulting a...
Richard Dwayne Bogans, 55, a three-time convicted felon, was charged with sexually assaulting a woman at her home on Proctor Avenue in February 2022.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man named in a sealed indictment remains jailed after his arrest Saturday on a sexual assault charge.

Richard Dwayne Bogans, 55, a three-time convicted felon, was charged with sexually assaulting a woman at her home on Proctor Avenue in February 2022.

He was indicted in June under seal because Waco police did not arrest Bogans in the alleged incident and sent the case to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office as a grand jury referral. His indictment was unsealed Monday after his arrest over the weekend.

According to police records, Bogans and the woman knew each other and had been arguing. Bogans left the residence, but came back and sexually assaulted her, Waco police reported.

The woman told police she resisted the assault and told Bogans no, according to arrest records.

DNA evidence linking Bogans to the crime was confirmed through the Combined DNA Index System, a national DNA database, court records show.

Bogans was convicted of sexual assault and forgery in Denton County and was sentenced to six years in prison in 1991. He was released on parole in 1995.

He also was sentenced to three years in prison in Leon County for possession of marijuana in November 2004 and was released on parole in December 2005, according to court records.

Bogans remains jailed under $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Trey Williams
‘I can’t be helped’: Moody man accused of stabbing wife 11 times, then himself during standoff with police
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained

Latest News

“Further investigation and evidence from the scene indicated an unknown Hispanic female entered...
Person of interest sought in infant’s death at Houston gas station
“Further investigation and evidence from the scene indicated an unknown Hispanic female entered...
Surveillance video of person of interest sought in infant’s death at Houston gas station
Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20,
Killeen Police searching for 20-year-old person of interest
Kenneth Wayne Zahirniak, 31,
Gatesville man who stabbed another man attacking a woman at RV park taken into custody on unrelated warrant