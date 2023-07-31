Finfeather Road closed as crews work on train derailment

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Union Pacific is beginning cleanup Monday afternoon of a derailment of five train cars in Bryan near Midtown Park.

Currently, the 3100 block of Finfeather Road is closed to traffic as crews work on the train derailment. Bryan police say heavy machinery will be in area assisting with the train derailment. Area residents will still have access to their apartments.

🟥EXCLUSIVE: New video shared with KBTX is giving us a better idea of the derailment of a Union Pacific train today in Bryan.



More details: https://t.co/jvZQ8KQfaX pic.twitter.com/U6H4GhiqqK — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) July 31, 2023

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa Maria Road.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries and no reports of any hazardous materials having spilled.

The College Station Fire Department has several units including its Hazardous Materials and Special Operations truck on the scene and in the area to help monitor air quality.

Currently, the only road blocked is F and B Road at Wellborn Road.

Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

🟥BRYAN TRAIN DERAILMENT: Police report no hazardous materials spilled. No roads are blocked. Waiting on Union Pacific to share more details.



📍Finfeather Rd near W Villa Maria



➡️https://t.co/jvZQ8KQfaX pic.twitter.com/7zgAywAjJ3 — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) July 31, 2023

