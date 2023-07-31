Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Finfeather Road closed as crews work on train derailment

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa Maria Road.
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Rusty Surette and Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Union Pacific is beginning cleanup Monday afternoon of a derailment of five train cars in Bryan near Midtown Park.

Currently, the 3100 block of Finfeather Road is closed to traffic as crews work on the train derailment. Bryan police say heavy machinery will be in area assisting with the train derailment. Area residents will still have access to their apartments.

The story continues below

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa Maria Road.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries and no reports of any hazardous materials having spilled.

The College Station Fire Department has several units including its Hazardous Materials and Special Operations truck on the scene and in the area to help monitor air quality.

Currently, the only road blocked is F and B Road at Wellborn Road.

Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

City of Waco to open cooling center Aug. 2 due to extreme temperatures
If you have info about this case, please call 713-222-TIPS (8477)
Houston man followed by robbery suspects after bank visit
If you have info about this case, please call 713-222-TIPS (8477)
Victim Robbed After Suspects Follow Him to Business
Baylor University teams up with compost company to divert food waste from Waco’s landfill
Baylor University teams up with compost company to divert food waste from Waco’s landfill
State Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference at the Houston Recovery Center on...
Ken Paxton’s lawyers seek to dismiss 19 of 20 articles of impeachment