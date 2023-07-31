Fort Worth’s Hulen Mall evacuated after bomb threat hoax

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fort Worth police briefly evacuated the Hulen Mall after reports of a bomb threat early Sunday evening.

Forth Worth police said multiple calls reporting the possible bomb threat and active shooter at the mall located near the intersection of South Hulen Street and SW Loop 820 came to both the Fire Department and the Police Department just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers and officials with FWFD arrived at the mall and began the search for casualties as well as the threat.

FWPD said two canine explosives detection units along with other bomb/arson teams, FWPD SWAT searched the mall. No devices or victims were found.

“We believe that what people thought were gunshots was actually the sound of people slamming doors as they were fleeing the building,” a statement from FWPD reads.

Around 7 p.m., FWPD gave the all-clear, saying the threat was a hoax.

FWPD asks anyone who has information about the false reports to call 817-392-4222.

