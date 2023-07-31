Advertise
Gatesville man arrested following stabbing at RV park after victim attacks ex-girlfriend

Kenneth Wayne Zahirniak, 31,
Kenneth Wayne Zahirniak, 31,(Coryell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville man has been arrested following a stabbing at an RV park Sunday night, leading to the victim dying.

The Gatesville Police responded to a call at about 10:30 p.m. July 30 to the Coryell Memorial Health Hospital where they found a man who was treated for a stabbing injury and died from his injury.

According to police, the incident place at Hidden Valley RV Park, specifically at 246 FM 116 where according to a witness at the scene, the man had been taken to the hospital by friends after he was stabbed.

Officers immediately proceeded to the RV park to investigate further and gather more information.

Based on statements from witnesses, it was revealed that the man had arrived at the RV park in the company of friends. Allegedly, the man exited the vehicle and pursued his ex-girlfriend, holding a gas can with gasoline inside.

“During the confrontation, he reportedly doused the woman with gasoline while pinning her down. However, another individual intervened at that moment, to protect the woman, and stabbed the man in the chest with a knife,” said authorities.

This action prompted the wounded man to cease his assault and flee to the vehicle, which then transported him to the hospital.

Officers while processing the crime scene at the RV park located the weapon used in the stabbing and the gas can. Witness statements were also collected to aid in the investigation.

Kenneth Wayne Zahirniak, 31, was arrested for an unrelated warrant and was transported to the Coryell County Jail.

Detectives are actively working on this case, and further details are yet to be released to the public.

