Gatesville man who stabbed another man attacking a woman at RV park taken into custody on unrelated warrant

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville man who stepped in to help a woman who was allegedly being attacked by her ex-boyfriend at an RV park Sunday night was taken into custody soon after the alleged attacker died from a stab wound, police said.

Police identified Kenneth Wayne Zahirniak, 31, as the man who stabbed the man who was attacking the woman. Police, however, did not clarify whether Zahirniak will be charged in the deadly stabbing. He was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant and transported to the Coryell County Jail.

Gatesville Police responded to a call at about 10:30 p.m. July 30 to the Coryell Memorial Health Hospital, where they learned of a man who died from stab wounds.

According to police, the stabbing happened at the Hidden Valley RV Park at 246 FM 116.

Officers who spoke with witnesses said the man who was stabbed arrived at the RV park in the company of friends. The man exited the vehicle and pursued his ex-girlfriend into the park while holding a gas can with gasoline inside, police said.

“During the confrontation, (the attacker) reportedly doused the woman with gasoline while pinning her down. However, another individual (Zahirniak) intervened at that moment, to protect the woman, and stabbed the man in the chest with a knife,” police said.

This action prompted the wounded attacker to cease his assault, and flee to the vehicle. His friends transported him to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police officers located the weapon used in the stabbing, and the gas can.

The deadly stabbing remains under investigation. No further information is available.

