Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs awarded $87.7 million in housing tax credit offering affordable rent to Texans around the state.

Through the TDHCA’s Housing Tax Credit Program, this grant will help construct or rehabilitate more than 3,100 housing units and offer affordable rent for Texans throughout the state.

This year’s HTCs will help finance the construction of 37 high quality properties totaling 2,153 units, rehabilitation of 15 properties offering 311 units; and reuse of two properties in Dallas and Abilene totaling 97 units for income-eligible households across the state.

Canyon will receive HTC of $118,750, Amarillo Potter County will receive $1,311,767 and Amarillo Randall County will receive $1,003,450.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

Valley Mills crash
Central Texas driver falls asleep at the wheel and crashes into business, police say
Marlin students head back to school
Students at Marlin Middle School evacuated after ‘small fire’ in cafeteria
City of Waco to open cooling center Aug. 2 due to extreme temperatures
If you have info about this case, please call 713-222-TIPS (8477)
Houston man followed by robbery suspects after bank visit
If you have info about this case, please call 713-222-TIPS (8477)
Victim Robbed After Suspects Follow Him to Business