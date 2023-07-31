Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen Police investigate 8th murder of the year

Victim not yet identified
File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in North Killeen Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:54 p.m. July 30 to the 3300 block of East Rancier where they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Killeen EMS arrived at the scene and transported the man to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights where the man succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m., by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

The identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.  You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.  All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Trey Williams
‘I can’t be helped’: Moody man accused of stabbing wife 11 times, then himself during standoff with police
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained

Latest News

To celebrate the end of their summer reading program, the Sherman Public Library brought the...
Candy Land comes to life in North Texas
Welsh will be replacing previous Texas A&M president Katherine Banks announced after she...
Mark Welsh III unanimously named Texas A&M interim president in special meeting
Fort Worth’s Hulen Mall evacuated after bomb threat hoax
KWTX News 10 at 10P
Central Texas veteran, former police officer uses expertise to save her family in house fire