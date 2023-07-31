Killeen Police investigate 8th murder of the year

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in North Killeen Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:54 p.m. July 30 to the 3300 block of East Rancier where they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Killeen EMS arrived at the scene and transported the man to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights where the man succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m., by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

The identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.