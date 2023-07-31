Advertise
Killeen Police searching for 20-year-old person of interest

Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20,
Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20,(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Killeen Police Department detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a person of interest, Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20, wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting that occurred last night in the 3300 block of E. Rancier.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526- TIPS (8477).

ORIGINAL

The Killeen Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in North Killeen Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:54 p.m. July 30 to the 3300 block of East Rancier where they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Killeen EMS arrived at the scene and transported the man to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights where the man succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m., by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

The identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives have identified a suspect in this case.

No arrests have been made at this time.

