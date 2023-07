List of Back To School days in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The school year is just around the corner for several school districts in Central Texas and many begin on different days and at different times.

Thursday, July 27

Coolidge ISD

Monday, July 31

Marlin ISD

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Mount Calm ISD

Monday, Aug. 7

Dew ISD

China Spring ISD

Mildred ISD

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Academy ISD

Lometa ISD

Rice ISD

Evant ISD

Corsicana ISD

Frost ISD

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Connally ISD

Rosebud-Lott ISD

Blum ISD

Malone ISD

Dawson ISD

Thursday, Aug. 10

Salado ISD

Gatesville ISD

Wortham ISD

Bynum ISD

Mullin ISD

Whitney ISD

Lampasas ISD

Lorena ISD

Monday, Aug. 14

Waco ISD

Killeen ISD

Penelope ISD

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Holland ISD

Morgan ISD

Clifton ISD

McGregor ISD

Hubbard ISD

Groesbeck ISD

Midway ISD

Moody ISD

Robinson ISD

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Belton ISD

Rogers ISD

Troy ISD

Cranfills Gap ISD

Iredell ISD

Kopperl ISD

Westphalia ISD

Valley Mills ISD

Walnut Spring ISD

Hico ISD

Copperas Cove ISD

Cameron ISD

Crawford ISD

Meridian ISD

Kerens ISD

Blooming Grove ISD

Priddy ISD

Riesel ISD

Hallsburg ISD

Goldthwaite ISD

Bruceville-Eddy ISD

Itasca ISD

Hillsboro ISD

Axtell ISD

Fairfield ISD

Oglesby ISD

Mart ISD

Hamilton ISD

Teague ISD

Temple College

Thursday, Aug. 17

La Vega ISD

Abbott ISD

Bosqueville ISD

West ISD

Monday, Aug. 21

Temple ISD

Jonesboro ISD

Baylor University

Central Texas College

McLennan Community College

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Gholson ISD

Aquilla ISD

Covington ISD

Monday, Aug. 28

Chilton ISD

Texas A&M University, Central Texas

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.