Marlin ISD begins new school year with more students and staff

Marlin students head back to school
Marlin students head back to school
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Independent School District on Monday opened its doors for the new academic year, roughly a month after last year’s delayed graduation.

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson, who will act as Marlin High School principal this school year, plans to oversee the graduation plans for the new senior class, along with the high school’s counselor.

Henson estimates the new class to be around 60 students, nearly doubling last year’s size of 35.

The superintendent said his district utilizes academic tutorials and graduation workshops to provide students with resources to encourage success.

Henson emphasized how the school district “wants to make sure that if a student is struggling or wants to get ahead on any level, it is our job and obligation to teach them and prepare them for the next level.”

Marlin School District heads into the new school year not only with more students, but with nearly all of its staff positions filled.

Henson announced 98 percent of positions were filled this year.

Marlin ISD works “to ensure that every student’s potential can turn into a performance” according to Henson.

He hopes that with a full staff and eager students, the new academic year will be even more successful for Marling ISD.

