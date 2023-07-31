New details revealed about woman arrested in infant’s death in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Court documents reveal new details about the woman arrested in an infant’s death at a Houston gas station.

According to KHOU, the CBS affiliate in Houston, police say Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, gave birth in the gas station and left the baby in the toilet.

The next morning the newborn was found by someone cleaning the bathroom, according to KHOU.

KHOU says the person initially though it was a doll left as a “disgusting prank.”

They told homicide detectives the baby appeared to be full-term and have hair, KHOU reports.

Police say Zavala Lopez admitted to leaving the baby face down in the toilet and did not check for signs of life or try to do CPR, according to KHOU.

Houston police say Zavala Lopez was arrested in Brownsville on Tuesday and said she was trying to leave for Mexico.

Zavala Lopez is charged with felony tampering with evidence - human corpse and will be extradited to Harris County.

HPD initially released the surveillance video on July 31 showing Zavala Lopez at a Shell station in just before 10:00 p.m. in southwest Houston on April 1.

Patrol officers responded at about 4:25 a.m. on April 2 after fire department paramedics found a dead infant at a gas station at 13114 South Post Oak Road.

“Further investigation and evidence from the scene indicated an unknown Hispanic female entered the gas station bathroom and left about 15 minutes later. Hours later, a customer went to use the restroom, found an infant in the bathroom and called 9-1-1,” said police.

Paramedics attempted to provide medical assistance. However, it was determined the infant had been dead for hours.

The cause of the infant’s death has not yet been released.

