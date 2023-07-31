Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

New details revealed about woman arrested in infant’s death in Houston

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Court documents reveal new details about the woman arrested in an infant’s death at a Houston gas station.

According to KHOU, the CBS affiliate in Houston, police say Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, gave birth in the gas station and left the baby in the toilet.

The next morning the newborn was found by someone cleaning the bathroom, according to KHOU.

KHOU says the person initially though it was a doll left as a “disgusting prank.”

They told homicide detectives the baby appeared to be full-term and have hair, KHOU reports.

Police say Zavala Lopez admitted to leaving the baby face down in the toilet and did not check for signs of life or try to do CPR, according to KHOU.

Houston police say Zavala Lopez was arrested in Brownsville on Tuesday and said she was trying to leave for Mexico.

Zavala Lopez is charged with felony tampering with evidence - human corpse and will be extradited to Harris County.

HPD initially released the surveillance video on July 31 showing Zavala Lopez at a Shell station in just before 10:00 p.m. in southwest Houston on April 1.

Patrol officers responded at about 4:25 a.m. on April 2 after fire department paramedics found a dead infant at a gas station at 13114 South Post Oak Road.

“Further investigation and evidence from the scene indicated an unknown Hispanic female entered the gas station bathroom and left about 15 minutes later. Hours later, a customer went to use the restroom, found an infant in the bathroom and called 9-1-1,” said police.

Paramedics attempted to provide medical assistance. However, it was determined the infant had been dead for hours.

The cause of the infant’s death has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Six
New solar farm in Falls County will help power Meta’s regional operations
FILE - Renewable energy company Avangrid recently announced the construction of a new solar...
New solar farm in Falls County will help power Meta’s regional operations
Central Texas water exemptions policies despite drought conditions
Some Central Texas residents could be eligible for water use exemptions amid drought-related restrictions
Temple cracks final round of voting for chance to be featured on ‘The Daytripper’
KWTX@4: Waco Moms presents Birds & Bees and the Mama Marketplace - 8.4.23
KWTX@4: Waco Moms presents Birds & Bees and the Mama Marketplace - 8.4.23