On pace for top 10 lists: consecutive triple digit days & rain-free stretch

We’ve been living with the extreme heat for awhile now. And while it is a Central Texas summer and we expect the heat, this summer isn’t typical. We are on pace to break into the top 10 record for both triple digit streak and longest rain-free stretch. We are at 15 days with triple-digit highs. That number is expected to increase by, at least, another 7 days (making it 21 days) with the heat we will endure this week/weekend. It will likely continue on next week too with more triple digit days expected. If we get to 22 days in a row of 100+ to break into the top 10 list. The 10th spot is held at 22 days in a row set back in 2011. It will all depend on if we can see some rain next week. Fingers crossed!

Continuing on our top 10 lists.... we go to to precipitation. A trace of rain was record on July 1st, so today will mark the 30th consecutive day without any precipitation. The bottom of the top-10 list for consecutive days without any precipitation is a tie for 9th place. Both 2022 and 1993 featured a 38 day stretch of zero precipitation. Through today, the airport has not recorded any measurable precipitation for 44 days in a row. If Saturday is rain-free (& we aren’t forecasting any for Saturday), it will mark the 50th day in a row without measurable precipitation and will tie 2015 for the 10th longest streak of no measurable precipitation. Depending on whether or not a trace of rain is recorded Sunday or next week, we could potentially break into that top-10 list too. We do have a shot for rain Sunday/early next week but it’s not a guarantee. So we wait & hope!

We will likely see heat alerts all week long, as this is expected to be the hottest stretch of the summer, thus far. It’s because high pressure wobbles back and places itself on top of Texas again. Record highs could be broken this week... Tuesday’s record high of 107°, Saturday’s record high of 106°, and Sunday’s record high of 105° all set in 2011 will be challenged. There’s not much of a break from the heat in the morning either since we’re expecting lows to stay in the upper 70s and low 80s every day.

We’re crossing our fingers extra hard to will some rain into the forecast and our prayers could be answered late this weekend and into next week. The heat-dome ridge of high pressure that’ll settle overhead this week will creep away late this weekend and next week. It’ll still be close enough to keep high temperatures near or slightly above 100° next week, but it’ll be far enough away that the tail end of a cold front could creep into our area from the north. As of now, the front is expected to stall our near the Red River, but it could creep a bit farther south than than bringing us some clouds and hopefully rain next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday especially. Until we get the rain, however, we’ll still contend with very high fire danger across Central Texas. The highest fire danger today and tomorrow will be near and west of I-35 at a level 4 of 5. Cities and towns east of I-35 will see the fire danger through Tuesday at a level 3 of 5. Wednesday through Friday, however, we’re expecting a bit of an increase in the wind speeds and the entire area is under a level 4/5 wildfire danger.

