Pilot injured after banner plane crashes into ocean near beach

Witnesses said bystanders rushed to the plane to help the pilot to safety. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Officials are investigating after a banner plane crashed onto a South Carolina beach.

WMBF reports the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were called to look into the crash which occurred at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Myrtle Beach.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the pilot of the single-engine PA-18 was the only person on board. He was able to get out of the plane safely.

According to officials, witnesses said bystanders rushed to the crash site to help the pilot get out after the plane hit the water.

Witness Sue Boyd told WMBF she and another woman both called 911 after seeing the crash.

“The banner plane was all of a sudden going down super fast and then it just hit the water and went under. A bunch of civilians came and sprang into action into the water,” she said.

First responders treated the pilot, who was then taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

The plane was removed from the surf via tow truck around 4 p.m. Crews removed the plane’s wings to properly load the aircraft.

