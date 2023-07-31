Surveillance video of person of interest sought in infant’s death at Houston gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest wanted for questioning in the death of an infant.

Surveillance video of the person of interest, believed to be the infant’s mother, and an unknown white Cadillac vehicle is attached to this news release. She has not been charged at this time.

HPD patrol officers responded at about 4:25 a.m. April 2 to a request for assistance from Houston Fire Department paramedics regarding a deceased infant found at a gas station at 13114 South Post Oak Road.

“Further investigation and evidence from the scene indicated an unknown Hispanic female entered the gas station bathroom and left about 15 minutes later. Hours later, a customer went to use the restroom, found an infant in the bathroom and called 9-1-1,” said police.

Paramedics attempted to provide medical assistance. However, it was determined the infant had been deceased for hours prior to being found.

The cause of death of the female infant is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the person of interest, the unknown white Cadillac vehicle, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

