Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Surveillance video of person of interest sought in infant’s death at Houston gas station

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest wanted for questioning in the death of an infant.

Surveillance video of the person of interest, believed to be the infant’s mother, and an unknown white Cadillac vehicle is attached to this news release. She has not been charged at this time.

HPD patrol officers responded at about 4:25 a.m. April 2 to a request for assistance from Houston Fire Department paramedics regarding a deceased infant found at a gas station at 13114 South Post Oak Road.

“Further investigation and evidence from the scene indicated an unknown Hispanic female entered the gas station bathroom and left about 15 minutes later. Hours later, a customer went to use the restroom, found an infant in the bathroom and called 9-1-1,” said police.

Paramedics attempted to provide medical assistance. However, it was determined the infant had been deceased for hours prior to being found.

The cause of death of the female infant is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the person of interest, the unknown white Cadillac vehicle, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Trey Williams
‘I can’t be helped’: Moody man accused of stabbing wife 11 times, then himself during standoff with police
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained

Latest News

“Further investigation and evidence from the scene indicated an unknown Hispanic female entered...
Surveillance video of person of interest sought in infant’s death at Houston gas station
Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20,
Killeen Police searching for 20-year-old person of interest
Kenneth Wayne Zahirniak, 31,
Gatesville man who stabbed another man attacking a woman at RV park taken into custody on unrelated warrant
The card contains a current photo of the child, name, address, date of birth, eye color, hair...
Temple Police to host Kiddo Card event