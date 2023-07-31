Temple Police to host Kiddo Card event

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is offering a free event for children and parents with schools starting around the corner.

The Kiddo Card Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at A+ Learning at the 7060 block of Stonehollow.

The card contains a current photo of the child, name, address, date of birth, eye color, hair color, height, weight, thumbprint, and the child’s emergency contact information.

