Temple Police to provide identification cards for kids during its Kiddo Card Event

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - With the new school year already underway in some communities, the Temple Police Department is offering identification cards for children.

The free Kiddo Card Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 at A+ Learning at 7060 of Stonehollow.

The card contains a current photo of the child, name, address, date of birth, eye color, hair color, height, weight, thumbprint, and the child’s emergency contact information.

