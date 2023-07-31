Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple Police to provide identification cards for kids during its Kiddo Card Event

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - With the new school year already underway in some communities, the Temple Police Department is offering identification cards for children.

The free Kiddo Card Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 at A+ Learning at 7060 of Stonehollow.

The card contains a current photo of the child, name, address, date of birth, eye color, hair color, height, weight, thumbprint, and the child’s emergency contact information.

For more information, watch the video message above.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Trey Williams
‘I can’t be helped’: Moody man accused of stabbing wife 11 times, then himself during standoff with police
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained

Latest News

Marlin students head back to school
Marlin ISD begins new school year with more students and staff
The card contains a current photo of the child, name, address, date of birth, eye color, hair...
Temple Kiddo Card
Back To School dates for Central Texas school districts
With back to school just around the corner we have put together a list of some of the best...
Here are some of the best reviewed clear backpacks for back to school